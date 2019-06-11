Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When you have bought or think about buying a home, is closeness to family a consideration?
(credit: CBS)
A new survey by Ally Home is revealing how close people want to live tot heir parents or in-laws.
In the survey, 57 percent said a decent drive away — about 15 to 45 minutes, that is — is the sweet spot.
Younger people who responded seemed to be the most concerned with keeping some distance.
The generational sword cuts both ways, too. Sixty-four percent of respondents said that they aren’t in love the idea with living with their adult children.