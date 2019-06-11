  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Parenting
(credit: CBS)


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When you have bought or think about buying a home, is closeness to family a consideration?

A new survey by Ally Home is revealing how close people want to live tot heir parents or in-laws.

In the survey, 57 percent said a decent drive away — about 15 to 45 minutes, that is — is the sweet spot.

Younger people who responded seemed to be the most concerned with keeping some distance.

The generational sword cuts both ways, too. Sixty-four percent of respondents said that they aren’t in love the idea with living with their adult children.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.