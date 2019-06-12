Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board voted Wednesday night to officially change the name of Lake Calhoun Park to Bde Maka Ska Park.
The Minneapolis Park Board already changed the name of Lake Calhoun to Bde Maka Ska in 2018.
Not everyone is on board with the changes. Save Lake Calhoun Chairman Tom Austin says most of the homeowners on the lake did not support a name change when asked in a 2017 petition.
Minneapolis Park Board’s Administration and Finance Committee approved a measure last month to rename parkland, parkways and roads with the “Calhoun” name.
The board is accepting online public comments on the street name changes until July 1, and a public comment hearing will be held until Aug. 7.