  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bde Maka Ska, Bde Maka Ska Park, Lake Calhoun Park, Minneapolis News, Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board voted Wednesday night to officially change the name of Lake Calhoun Park to Bde Maka Ska Park.

The Minneapolis Park Board already changed the name of Lake Calhoun to Bde Maka Ska in 2018.

RELATED: Mpls. Park Board Accepting Public Comments On Street Name Changes

Not everyone is on board with the changes. Save Lake Calhoun Chairman Tom Austin says most of the homeowners on the lake did not support a name change when asked in a 2017 petition.

RELATED: US Official: Bde Maka Ska Is The Recognized Name At Federal Level

Minneapolis Park Board’s Administration and Finance Committee approved a measure last month to rename parkland, parkways and roads with the “Calhoun” name.

The board is accepting online public comments on the street name changes until July 1, and a public comment hearing will be held until Aug. 7.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.