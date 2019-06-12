MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Delta Air Lines has been honored as the best domestic airline by Fodor’s Travel Awards.
The carrier edged out Southwest Airlines for the title. Fodor’s reported that they reached their decision based on the newness of the airline’s fleet of planes, and the number of flights they offer.
“Not only does Delta itself fly passengers to over 325 destinations around the world, but it also partners with SkyTeam and their 1,150 worldwide destinations (and 19 partner airlines) so there’s basically nowhere in the world that they don’t go,” the article mentioned.
They also added that Delta is the “most punctual” of all major airlines in the U.S., as per statistics culled from the Department of Transportation.
Furthermore, Delta was first runner-up in two other award categories.
They were called the next-best airline for plus-sized passengers, behind JetBlue Airways. They said Delta has some of the widest seats in the skies, but only on some of their planes, specifically the Airbus line.
The airline was also ranked second in the best airline for pets category.
“Not only dogs and cats but also household birds can fly as your carry-on as long as their kennel is small enough to fit under the seat in front of you,” Fodor’s reported.