ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for spring storms and flooding that caused nearly $40 million in damage to infrastructure across Minnesota.

Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday that the declaration will provide federal emergency relief money for 51 Minnesota counties and four tribal governments

Walz had requested the federal aid in a letter to Trump two weeks ago. The governor says, “Minnesota is on the road to recovery,” and the incoming federal money “will expedite that process enormously.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency authorized using federal public assistance funds to reimburse affected communities for response and recovery costs.

FEMA will pay 75 percent of eligible expenses. The state will cover the other 25 percent from the Disaster Assistance Contingency Account.

