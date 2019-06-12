  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lame Duck Laws, Tony Evers, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has reinstated almost all of Republican legislators’ lame-duck laws limiting Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul’s powers, but the legal fight isn’t over.

The justices Tuesday evening lifted a Dane County judge’s injunction blocking the laws. Perhaps the most significant law back in effect is a requirement that Kaul get permission from GOP lawmakers before settling lawsuits.

The ruling comes in a lawsuit a group of unions filed arguing the lame-duck laws violate the separation of powers between the legislative and executive branches. The decision doesn’t mean the laws are permanently reinstated, though. The justices still have to rule on the merits.

The high court also is weighing another lawsuit contending Republicans passed the lame-duck measures during an illegal floor session.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.