MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Four Seasons has unveiled plans to open a five-star hotel in a skyscraper in the heart of downtown Minneapolis.
The company released Wednesday renderings of RBC Gateway, a 34-story building to be located at the north end of Nicollet Mall in the city’s booming North Loop neighborhood.
The building, which will reshape the city’s skyline, was proposed to the city by developer United Properties, and construction is expected to start soon, with the goal for completion being 2022.
According to Four Seasons, the coming hotel will feature 222 rooms, a restaurant and bar, a spa complex, and a pool deck overlooking downtown Minneapolis.
“This new property sits on the best location in the city,” said Bill Katter, the president of United Properties Development, in a press release about the building.
RBC Gateway, as the name suggests, will be the new headquarters of RBC Wealth Management. Along with office space, the building will also have event space as well as private residences on its uppermost floors.
The location of the project was once the home of the historic Nicollet Hotel, which was demolished in 1991. Since then, the area has been a surface parking lot, but in 2014 the city began soliciting developers for ideas to remake the area.
According to the Star Tribune, the Four Seasons at RBC Gateway will be the city’s first five-star hotel.