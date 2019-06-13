  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Insulin, Quinn Nystrom, Tim Walz

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says he’s open to calling a special session to help diabetics who can’t afford the cost of insulin, but lawmakers must first work out a deal.

Walz made his comments Wednesday after a discussion with diabetics, advocates and medical professionals.

A measure that would have established an emergency insulin program had broad support during the legislative session, but was left out of budget bills.

The program would have provided insulin to people who can’t afford it, paid for by a fee on drug makers. The pharmaceutical industry opposed it.

Those attending Wednesday’s roundtable discussion told the governor the bill would save lives. Quinn Nystrom said she paid $20 for a vial of insulin 20 years ago. Now, the cost is about $400.

Walz says drug manufacturers need to be part of the solution.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.