Filed Under:Forest Lake, Interstate 35, Minnesota Department Of Transportation


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Interstate 35 North Metro Split project will impact motorists who usually take trips on I-35 near Highway 8.

There will be overnight closures on I-35 at Highway 8 in Forest Lake on June 18 and 19. Each night, one direction of I-35 at Highway 8 will be closed.

Only one lane of traffic on I-35 southbound will be open Tuesday at 10 p.m. It will then close to all traffic at 11 p.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane on I-35 northbound starting at 11 p.m. Wednesday and will close to all traffic at midnight.

The road will reopen Thursday at 5 a.m.

The project consists of resurfacing pavement from the I-35W/I-35E split to Highway 8, replacing the Highway 97 bridge with a diverging diamond interchange, replacing I-35W northbound bridge over I-35E and the Highway 8 westbound bridge over I-35. For more information on the project, visit MnDOT’s website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.