MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Interstate 35 North Metro Split project will impact motorists who usually take trips on I-35 near Highway 8.
There will be overnight closures on I-35 at Highway 8 in Forest Lake on June 18 and 19. Each night, one direction of I-35 at Highway 8 will be closed.
Only one lane of traffic on I-35 southbound will be open Tuesday at 10 p.m. It will then close to all traffic at 11 p.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane on I-35 northbound starting at 11 p.m. Wednesday and will close to all traffic at midnight.
The road will reopen Thursday at 5 a.m.
The project consists of resurfacing pavement from the I-35W/I-35E split to Highway 8, replacing the Highway 97 bridge with a diverging diamond interchange, replacing I-35W northbound bridge over I-35E and the Highway 8 westbound bridge over I-35. For more information on the project, visit MnDOT’s website.