MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – More than $74 million in federal funding will be allocated for the Minneapolis Orange Line bus rapid transit project, Minnesota lawmakers announced Thursday.

The Orange Line will connect downtown with south Minneapolis and the cities of Richfield, Bloomington and Burnsville.

The Federal Transit Administration intends to sign the agreement allocating the federal portion of the project, a 17-mile highway bus rapid transit project with frequent, all-day service in both directions every day of the week.

The funding announcement was made by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Tina Smith, Rep. Angie Craig, Rep. Betty McCollum and Rep. Ilhan Omar.

The Orange Line project is currently in the engineering phase. A transit-only access ramp between downtown Minneapolis and Interstate 35W, as well as a new Lake Street station, are under construction.

