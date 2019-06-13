MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A short run is scheduled for Sunday to honor the life of Gabriele “Gabe” Grunewald, the champion runner and former Gopher who died this week after a long battle with cancer.
Her husband, Justin Grunewald, posted on Instagram that the run will take place after the funeral and procession to Washburn-McReavy Hillside Cemetery.
“Dress formal for the funeral,” Justine Grunewald wrote in the post. “People can change clothes while family and close friends attend internment.”
Gabriele Ivy Grunewald 6/25/1986 to 6/11/2019 Visitation 2-5pm 6/16/19 Washburn-Mcreavy Hillside Chapel 2600 19th Avenue NE Minneapolis, MN 55418 Visitation 10am-12pm 6/17/19 Funeral 12pm-1:30 6/17/19 Basilica of St. Mary 88 17th St N, Minneapolis, MN 55403 Procession to Hillside Cemetery Washburn-Mcreavy Hillside Chapel 2600 19th Avenue NE Minneapolis, MN 55418 After interment people will go for a short ~1mile run/jog/walk to Honor Gabriele. Dress is formal to the funeral. People can change clothes while family and close friends attend internment. Following the run we will be meeting at Insight Brewery to celebrate Gabriele’s life. Around 3-6pm Insight Brewing 2821 E Hennepin ave #bravelikegabe #runningonhope
After the short run, which will be about a mile, there’ll be an event to celebrate Gabe’s life at Insight Brewing in Northeast Minneapolis.
Gabe died Tuesday night in her home in Minneapolis after a decade-long battle with cancer. She was 32.
Her funeral is slated for noon at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis.