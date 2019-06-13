  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lizzo, Packers, Vikings


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s an off-season border battle playing-out on the airwaves in Packer Country.

A Green Bay radio station, WIXX-FM, is bleeping out a mention of the Minnesota Vikings in the song “Truth Hurts” by formerly-Minnesota-based singer Lizzo.

The Green Bay Gazette reports that the station, which is the home of the Packers Radio Network, cut the Minnesota team’s name from the following line in the song’s chorus: “Fresh photos with the bomb lighting, New man on the Minnesota Vikings.”

The station’s music director said if the reverse were true, Minneapolis stations would cut the Packers from the song.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.