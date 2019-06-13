Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s an off-season border battle playing-out on the airwaves in Packer Country.
The station’s music director said if the reverse were true, Minneapolis stations would cut the Packers from the song.
A Green Bay radio station, WIXX-FM, is bleeping out a mention of the Minnesota Vikings in the song “Truth Hurts” by formerly-Minnesota-based singer Lizzo.
The Green Bay Gazette reports that the station, which is the home of the Packers Radio Network, cut the Minnesota team’s name from the following line in the song’s chorus: “Fresh photos with the bomb lighting, New man on the Minnesota Vikings.”
