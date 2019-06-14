Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 33-year-old man died Thursday morning after a semi started a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 94 in the east metro.
The State Patrol says the crash, which involved four vehicles, happened shortly before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Radio Drive in Woodbury.
All the vehicles were heading west and began to slow for morning traffic when the semi slammed into the back of a Nissan Altima, which was then pushed into a Lexis and a Chevrolet Equinox.
The driver of the Nissan, Andrew Russ, of Woodbury, was killed. He died at the scene.
The driver of the Equinox, a 39-year-old woman from Woodbury, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The two other drivers, including the 28-year-old driver of the semi, were unharmed.