MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 23-year-old man was killed after the pickup truck he was driving left the road and ended up in a swamp.
The crash happened in Oak Grove Friday evening, near University Avenue and 229th Avenue Northeast.
There were three people in the truck total, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. The two passengers were able to free themselves from the truck after it came to rest.
The driver was extricated by responding crews, but was soon after pronounced dead of his injuries.
None of the people in the truck have been identified by name.
One of the two passengers was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening. The other was treated at the scene.