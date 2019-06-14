  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Oak Grove

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 23-year-old man was killed after the pickup truck he was driving left the road and ended up in a swamp.

The crash happened in Oak Grove Friday evening, near University Avenue and 229th Avenue Northeast.

There were three people in the truck total, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. The two passengers were able to free themselves from the truck after it came to rest.

The driver was extricated by responding crews, but was soon after pronounced dead of his injuries.

None of the people in the truck have been identified by name.

One of the two passengers was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening. The other was treated at the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.