MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The stretch of cool weather this week is over. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 80s Friday, making the atmosphere unstable and bringing the possibility of severe storms.
RELATED: Download The WCCO Weather App
The National Weather Service says central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, is under a marginal risk of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening. Risks include hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.
Meteorologist Matt Brickman says most of Friday will be dry in the Twin Cities. While showers are expected to wash over communities north of the Interstate 94 corridor in the morning, isolated storms aren’t expected to fire up in the Twin Cities until the late afternoon hours.
“I think 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. is kinda that window where we’ll see severe weather,” Brickman said.
Much of the area is under a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms later this afternoon and evening. A few storms may be capable of producing large hail and damaging winds, with an isolated tornado or two also possible. Be sure to stay weather aware later today!#mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/obvfXKq40h
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 14, 2019
More storms and showers are expected Saturday. However, most of the heavy rain, at this point, looks to stay to the west and south of the Twin Cities.
“I’d expect at least a passing shower in the metro on Saturday,” Brickman said.
As for the Father’s Day forecast: It looks to be cool, with highs in upper 60s. There’s also a chance for rain early in the day.