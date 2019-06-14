  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Family And Parenting, Finance, Financial Lessons


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A recent study finds that many parents don’t teach their children enough about money or the financial realities of independent living.

The survey from the National Financial Educators Council asked over 1,200 people in the United States to rate the types of financial habits and behaviors they picked up from their parents.

Of those polled, 47.1% responded neutral, somewhat negative or very negative, and 52.9% responded very positive or somewhat positive.

Survey participants were also asked to rate how well they feel their parents prepared them for the financial realities of independent living.

Of those polled, 53% responded neutral, somewhat unprepared or very unprepared; 19.5% selected very unprepared. Meanwhile, 47% responded very prepared or somewhat prepared.

To read more about the survey, click here.

