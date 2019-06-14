Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota transportation officials say a weekend closure of a segment of Interstate 94 in St. Paul has been cancelled.
Due to the rainy forecast, MnDOT says closure of westbound I-94 is being rescheduled for the weekend of Friday, June 28.
The resurfacing project will begin at 10 p.m. on June 28, with ramps closing along the westbound interstate an hour earlier at 9 p.m.
The road will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, July 1.
Road repairs on the eastbound lanes in the same area will happen on two consecutive weekends in September, MnDOT said.
For more, visit the project web page.