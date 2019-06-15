SEVERE T-STORMS:Click Here For The Latest Updates
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gas prices keep falling, thanks to high oil supply and low demand.

The average cost of gas is $2.60 across Minnesota, which is 10 cents less than the national average, 6 cents less than a week ago and 12 cents less than what Minnesotans were paying this time last month.

There are many stations around the Twin Cities already under $2.50.

AAA analysts think gas could fall below $2 a gallon later this year, but that could still change if rising tensions in the Middle East continue to push up the price of oil.

