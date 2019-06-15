SEVERE T-STORMS:Click Here For The Latest Updates
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMPaid Program
    7:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    8:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Target

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target says all registers are back online Saturday evening after an internal technology issue caused a nationwide outage.

Target confirmed that the outage was not related to a data breach or security issue.

The outage, which lasted two hours, caused customers to take to social media around 12:30 p.m. to voice their frustrations.

Target officials first acknowledged the outage online about 45 minutes later.

Some customers were able to make it out with their purchases just before 1:40 p.m., but that wasn’t the case in all parts of the country.

Many customers and even Target employees also spoke out against the bad behavior they’ve witnessed while in line during the outage.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.