MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target says all registers are back online Saturday evening after an internal technology issue caused a nationwide outage.

Target confirmed that the outage was not related to a data breach or security issue.

The outage, which lasted two hours, caused customers to take to social media around 12:30 p.m. to voice their frustrations.

All of the registers at Target just went down simultaneously. #target — Melanie Winfrey (@InJoyCakes) June 15, 2019

Target officials first acknowledged the outage online about 45 minutes later.

We are aware of a systems issue in store and are working as quickly as possible to get this fixed. Thank you for your patience! — AskTarget (@AskTarget) June 15, 2019

Some customers were able to make it out with their purchases just before 1:40 p.m., but that wasn’t the case in all parts of the country.

@Target I made it! The registers are taking several swipes to actually scan each item and it took 20 mins for seven things but we are all good now. I survived #TargetApocalypse2019 #Target pic.twitter.com/3YlDAPVYTh — Lionized 🦁 (@SirLionized) June 15, 2019

Many customers and even Target employees also spoke out against the bad behavior they’ve witnessed while in line during the outage.