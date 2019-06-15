Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target says all registers are back online Saturday evening after an internal technology issue caused a nationwide outage.
Target confirmed that the outage was not related to a data breach or security issue.
The outage, which lasted two hours, caused customers to take to social media around 12:30 p.m. to voice their frustrations.
Target officials first acknowledged the outage online about 45 minutes later.
Some customers were able to make it out with their purchases just before 1:40 p.m., but that wasn’t the case in all parts of the country.
Many customers and even Target employees also spoke out against the bad behavior they’ve witnessed while in line during the outage.