MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Anoka County authorities have identified a 23-year-old man who died after his pickup truck left the road Friday evening and ended up in a swamp.
The crash happened in Oak Grove around 6:15 p.m. near University Avenue and 229th Avenue Northeast.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, three people were in the truck at the time of the crash. The two passengers were able to free themselves from the vehicle after it came to a stop.
The driver, Vincent Patrick Switala of St. Paul, was extricated by responding crews and later pronounced dead from his injuries.
One of the two passengers was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other was treated at the scene.
The came remains under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.