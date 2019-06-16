MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Leaders from across the Midwest and Canada met in Milwaukee this weekend to talk about protecting the Great Lakes.
Not only are there long-term threats from storms and flooding, but there are also more immediate threats like traffic jams on flooded waterways.
Boaters say fitting under bridges is becoming a greater issue and new infrastructure needs to be built differently to withstand the elements.
“The good news is, that’s why we’re meeting here today. We cannot look at this as just isolated instances,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said. “I’ve never seen it as high. We’ve never seen it as high as it is this year.”
The Great Lakes include Erie, Huron, Michigan, Ontario and Superior.
The group is planning to release an action plan to combat rising water levels sometime this week.