MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a man drowned Saturday at Long Bridge while trying to save his child who had fallen in.
According to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded around 8:22 p.m. to Long Bridge at Dead Shot Bay in Detroit Lakes on a report of a possible drowning.
Upon arrival, officers were told that a 3-year-old had fallen from the bridge into the water. The child’s father reportedly jumped in to rescue the toddler, but began to struggle while keeping the child above water.
Authorities say bystanders were able to bring the child to shore, but the 31-year-old never resurfaced.
The victim, who has been identified as Christopher Schultz, of Frazee, Minnesota, was located just after 9 p.m. by the Becker County Dive and Rescue Team. He was transported to St. Mary’s/ Essentia Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Officials say the child was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
No additional information is available at this time.