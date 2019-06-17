Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Ben Carson, the head of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is coming to the Twin Cities this week.
According to department officials, Carson is scheduled Tuesday morning to tour Hawthorne EcoVillage in Minneapolis. The environmentally-friendly apartment building offers affordable housing to 75 people/families on the city’s north side.
Carson, a former presidential candidate who was nominated to President Donald Trump’s cabinet in 2016, is slated to speak to the media after the tour.