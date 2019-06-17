  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ben Carson, Donald Trump, Housing, Minneapolis News, North Minneapolis


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Ben Carson, the head of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is coming to the Twin Cities this week.

According to department officials, Carson is scheduled Tuesday morning to tour Hawthorne EcoVillage in Minneapolis. The environmentally-friendly apartment building offers affordable housing to 75 people/families on the city’s north side.

Carson, a former presidential candidate who was nominated to President Donald Trump’s cabinet in 2016, is slated to speak to the media after the tour.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.