  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anoka County, Drowning, Lake George, Oak Grove, Scott Randolph-Stephen Fox


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials have identified a body recovered Sunday from Lake George as a 53-year-old Oak Grove man.

Crews pulled Scott Randolph-Stephen Fox from the water around 1 p.m. in Anoka County.

RELATED: Crews Search For Missing Man On Lake George

On Saturday, numerous crews searched for Fox after deputies responded to a report of a man drowning. Authorities say Fox reportedly removed his life jacket and was swimming near a boat when he began to struggle before going underwater.

The incident remains under investigation by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.