MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials have identified a body recovered Sunday from Lake George as a 53-year-old Oak Grove man.
Crews pulled Scott Randolph-Stephen Fox from the water around 1 p.m. in Anoka County.
On Saturday, numerous crews searched for Fox after deputies responded to a report of a man drowning. Authorities say Fox reportedly removed his life jacket and was swimming near a boat when he began to struggle before going underwater.
The incident remains under investigation by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.