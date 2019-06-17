Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Preliminary reports show that 113 motorists died on Minnesota roads in speed-related deaths in 2018, which is the most in a decade, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Preliminary reports show that 113 motorists died on Minnesota roads in speed-related deaths in 2018, which is the most in a decade, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
In fact, speed-related fatalities climbed above 100 for the first time since 2018.
“The sunny skies and dry roads are a welcome sight after months of dreary weather in Minnesota. But there’s no summer vacation when it comes to safe driving behaviors behind the wheel,” said Mike Hanson, OTS director. “Going the speed limit and slowing down in construction zones are critical to us all coming home to our loved ones at the end of the day.”
DPS officials say speed was a contributing factor in 23% of single-vehicle crashes.
In an effort to prevent speed-related deaths, more than 300 law enforcement agencies will be participating in a speed campaign.