  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Minnesota Traffic Deaths, Speed-Related Traffic Deaths


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Preliminary reports show that 113 motorists died on Minnesota roads in speed-related deaths in 2018, which is the most in a decade, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

In fact, speed-related fatalities climbed above 100 for the first time since 2018.

“The sunny skies and dry roads are a welcome sight after months of dreary weather in Minnesota. But there’s no summer vacation when it comes to safe driving behaviors behind the wheel,” said Mike Hanson, OTS director. “Going the speed limit and slowing down in construction zones are critical to us all coming home to our loved ones at the end of the day.”

DPS officials say speed was a contributing factor in 23% of single-vehicle crashes.

In an effort to prevent speed-related deaths, more than 300 law enforcement agencies will be participating in a speed campaign.

Read more here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.