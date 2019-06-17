  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fraud, Hunter Hanson, North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A former North Dakota grain trader accused in a multi-million dollar fraud scheme has signed a plea agreement in federal court.

Authorities say 22-year-old Hunter Hanson, of Leeds, bilked about 60 farmers, elevators and commodity brokers in North Dakota, Minnesota and Canada. The deal calls for him to plead guilty to wire fraud and money laundering and pay back about $11.4 million.

Court documents unsealed Monday show that Hanson contracted with farmers and grain elevators last year to buy crops and either failed to pay them or sent them checks that bounced. He allegedly laundered money between his multiple bank accounts and other businesses.

The actions led the state Public Service Commission to shut down the Devils Lake-based company.

Defense attorney Lucas Wynne did not immediately return a phone message Monday seeking comment.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.