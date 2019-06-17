  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Professional skateboarders will turn Nicollet Mall into a skate park Friday to celebrate Go Skateboarding Day and to stoke anticipation for the X Games later this summer.

The city of Minneapolis will allow X Games officials to transform the mall between 9th and 10th Streets into a skate park, where fans can skate with athletes like Nicole Hause, a native of Stillwater, Minnesota, and X Games medalists Dashawn Jordan and Yuto Horigome. There will also be an open skate session hosted by X Games host and former professional snowboarder Jack Mitrani.

The event is free to the public and runs from 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Minneapolis will host the X Games for the third time in August.

