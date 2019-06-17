



– Two teenagers have been charged in an attempted armed robbery last week that resulted in the shooting death of a 39-year-old Maple Grove man in Northeast Minneapolis.

A 16-year-old boy from Coon Rapids was charged by juvenile petition with two counts of second-degree murder in Steven Markey’s death. A 15-year-old was also charged in juvenile court, but the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office is not permitted to provide additional information because he is under 16.

According to prosecutors, Markey was in his parked car near the intersection of 14th Avenue Northeast and Tyler Street Northeast just before 5 p.m. on June 11. Authorities say the teens were armed with semi-automatic pistols and had bandanas pulled over their faces when they approached Markey’s car.

The 16-year-old told police he ordered Markey to get out of the vehicle and shot him when he says he saw Markey reach for something, according to the petition.

Though more shots were fired, Markey drove away before crashing into a building. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Prosecutors say the teens ran through alleyways behind Tyler Street buildings and hid their backpack under stairs. Police found the bag with guns inside.

“These two juveniles committed at least two crimes that day and because of excellent investigations by Minneapolis and New Hope Police departments, these two youths were arrested and currently face charges in the juvenile court system,” Deputy Hennepin County Attorney David Brown said Monday.

Later that same day around 8 p.m., an SUV was stolen on 28th Street in St. Louis Park. Just before 2:30 a.m., New Hope police responded to a burglary in progress. After a police pursuit, the stolen SUV crashed and the teens were arrested.

The 16-year-old was charged with third-degree burglary, car theft and fleeing an officer for the incidents following Markey’s shooting death.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has filed motions to certify both teens as adults so they can be prosecuted in adult court instead of juvenile court.