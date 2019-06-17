Filed Under:3M Open, Minneapolis News, Tiger Woods


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tiger Woods has reportedly closed the door on coming to the Twin Cities for the 3M Open.

ESPN’s senior golf writer Bob Harig is reporting Tiger will take the next four weeks off to prepare for The Open in Northern Ireland.

Citing his need for family time, it appears Tiger will take a family vacation and then prepare for The Open at his home in Florida.

Still, there are several prominent golfers are headed to the tournament in Blaine. They include Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

The 3M Open takes place over the Fourth of July weekend at TPC Twin Cities.

