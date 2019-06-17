



– Piece by piece, workers are turning the outdoor field at the Vikings practice facility into 100 yards of toe-tapping, music-loving excitement.

“We want to really activate it, bring it to life,” said Kyle Chank, general manager of Viking Lakes, the massive development in Eagan the Vikings call home.

Starting Thursday, a three-day music festival dubbed “Summer Skolstice” kicks off on the field at TCO Stadium.

“We promised when we came out here that Vikings Lakes is gonna be a community where you can live, work and play, and this is the play aspect of it,” Chank said.

Three acts take the stage each night, with headliners Rick Springfield Thursday, Elle King Friday and St. Paul and the Broken Bones Saturday. Other performers include Sheila E., Joss Stone, Judith Hill and the Minneapolis Funk All-Stars.

“It’s gonna be funky, I’ll tell you that,” said Paul Peterson, the frontman for Minneapolis Funk All-Stars. “It’s so beautiful here and being from Minnesota, I’m honored to be able to do this and really looking forward to playing here.”

From the field to the stands, attendees can soak in the sounds all across the facility. Food trucks and concessions will keep people fed while a beer garden keeps the drinks flowing. There will also be Nordic art displays.

General admission tickets start at $45, which also comes with a discount for entrance to the Vikings Museum and products at the Vikings Team Store. Chank said they’re hoping to make the concert series an annual attraction.

“We understand we’re a unique area out here, unique facility, and we want to make sure that this is a success and continue to build on it for the future,” he said.

The event will be held rain or shine. For more information, including how to buy tickets, visit the festival website.