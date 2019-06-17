MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two University of Minnesota wrestlers remain in the Hennepin County Jail Monday night as police investigate criminal sexual misconduct allegations against them.

One of the wrestlers is a 19-year-old sophomore and the other is a 21-year-old junior.

Because they have not been charged, WCCO is not naming them at this time.

A public information report says the alleged assault occurred between 1:19 and 3:10 early Saturday morning in Minneapolis. According to the report, the woman later told her friends what happened and one of them called 911 from his home in St. Paul.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Minneapolis police took one of the men into custody. The other was arrested just before midnight.

“My client is absolutely adamant that he didn’t do anything wrong, and he’s cooperated with the police and he’s given a statement because he believes that’s true,” said attorney Christa Groshek, who is representing the 19-year-old wrestler.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has until noon Tuesday to file charges against the two men and Groshek doesn’t believe her client will be released from custody before then.

“And it’s shocking that he’s in custody and he’s had a difficult time,” Groshek said. “They could choose to charge tomorrow. They could choose to decline. They could choose to put that decision off for a period of time. We just don’t know.”

As part of the alleged assault, Groshek’s client is being accused of “penetrating with an object.”

“I would caution anybody from making any conclusions about what this means – penetrate with an object,” Groshek said. “I don’t think this label gives us really any information about what the allegations are about and what the investigation entails.”

The 21-year-old wrestler also remains in custody.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says they will go over the details of the case very thoroughly before they decide whether to charge the men with a crime.