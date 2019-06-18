MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The remains of a Pearl Harbor sailor from Indiana, who was killed in action aboard the USS Oklahoma in 1941, will be flown to Minnesota and interned at Fort Snelling.
After going unidentified for over 77 years, the remains of Fire Controlman 1st Class Edward J Shelden were identified using DNA analysis, circumstantial evidence and dental comparisons. His remains were previously buried in a plot at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Shelden, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was killed in action aboard the USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941 during the attack that began America’s involvement in World War II.
His remains will be flown to MSP Airport on Thursday with military honors taking place at Fort Snelling on Friday.