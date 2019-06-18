Filed Under:Cambridge, Local TV, Minnesota State Patrol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Cambridge resident Judith Leanna Grell was killed Tuesday afternoon after her vehicle was broadsided on Highway 95.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened in Cambridge just before 3 p.m. at Hwy. 95 and Flanders Street Northeast. Grell, 68, was travelling westbound on Hwy. 95 in a Kia Sedona, and attempted to turn onto Flanders Street. She was struck by an eastbound Chevrolet Impala in the intersection, which caused the Kia to roll.

The name and condition of the Chevrolet’s driver has not been released. The state patrol is investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.