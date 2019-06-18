Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Cambridge resident Judith Leanna Grell was killed Tuesday afternoon after her vehicle was broadsided on Highway 95.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened in Cambridge just before 3 p.m. at Hwy. 95 and Flanders Street Northeast. Grell, 68, was travelling westbound on Hwy. 95 in a Kia Sedona, and attempted to turn onto Flanders Street. She was struck by an eastbound Chevrolet Impala in the intersection, which caused the Kia to roll.
The name and condition of the Chevrolet’s driver has not been released. The state patrol is investigating.