Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins have placed outfield Byron Buxton on the injured list for an injury suffered on Friday.
On Tuesday, the team said Buxton suffered a right wrist contusion after getting hit by a pitch in the game against Kansas City.
Buxton is placed on a 10-day injured list starting from the date of the injury, June 15.
Buxton has played in 65 games for the Twins this season, hitting .266 with nine home runs.
The Twins recalled outfielder Jake Cave from Triple-A Rochester to replace Buxton on the 25-man roster.