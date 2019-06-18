MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Now that the weather is cooperating, we’re seeing people hop on shared scooters all over the Twin Cities. It turns out, though, some of those riders might need a lesson before hitting the road.

According to a 2018 survey from the City of Minneapolis, about 30% of scooter riders aren’t familiar with bicycles.

“So they are likely unfamiliar with the rules of the road, which are similar,” says Josh Johnson, advanced mobility manager for the City of Minneapolis.

What are the scooter rules? Good Question.

When asked about the biggest mistakes made by scooter riders, Johnson says it has to do with being aware.

“Make sure you’re alert and aware of what’s happening around you,” he says.

Johnson is the liaison between the City of Minneapolis and scooter companies, Lime and Spin. (Lyft has yet to deploy in Minneapolis, but should do so in late June.) Lime and Spin are also currently operating up to 1,000 shared scooters in St. Paul.

The rules for scooters are similar to the rules for bicycles. Riders must follow all traffic laws, including stopping for red lights and stop signs as well as giving the right of way.

“Make sure you’re riding in a bike lane, trail or path wherever possible. if you’re riding in the street, ride with the direction of traffic,” Johnson says.

Scooters may be ridden tandem while on the street. In most cases, the bike lanes aren’t wide enough for tandem riding.

The scooter companies require renters to be 18 years old and have a valid drivers’ license. Johnson says the license requirement is under current discussion, given scooters might provide a less expensive form of transportation for people without a license.

Finally, helmets are not required, but they are strongly suggested by both the scooter companies and the Cities.