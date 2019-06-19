MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The second suspect charged with kidnapping and shooting a woman in Washington County has been arrested in Minneapolis.
Police say 32-year-old Angel Ignacio Sardina-Padilla was arrested in the 2200 block of N. 4th Street early Tuesday evening. Sardina-Padilla faces three charges relating to aiding and abetting murder and kidnapping for the benefit of a gang.
RELATED: Alleged Gang Members Charged With Kidnapping, Shooting Woman Near Stillwater
On June 8, Sardina-Padilla and 25-year-old Luis Mendoza are accused of kidnapping a woman from her home and driving her to an area near Stillwater before shooting her in the chest, leaving her to die. An Uber driver found the woman injured and bleeding in the street, and stayed with her until emergency responders arrived.
The victim later told police she was abducted by the two suspects whom she described as members of the Surenos 13 gang.
Both men face hefty prison sentences if they’re convicted.