MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Want to watch the NBA Draft with fellow Timberwolves fans? Then know that the team sees you and has organized a draft party in downtown Minneapolis.
In a press release Wednesday, the team announced that a draft viewing party will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at Cargo inside Target Center. The party is free and open to all Timberwolves fans.
Timberwolves forward Josh Okogie will be there, as will the Timberwolves Dancers and Action Pack.
Aside from a live screening of the draft, there’ll be a full-service bar, food, games, and raffle prizes, which the team says will include jerseys and a chance to win a pair of season tickets.
In the draft, the team has the No. 11 pick in the first round.