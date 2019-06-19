MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota professor Aaron Doering was sentenced Wednesday in Hennepin County Court for domestic assault by strangulation. The 47-year-old pleaded guilty in April to strangulating his girlfriend last December.
Doering was sentenced to 185 days in the Hennepin County Workhouse, five of which he has already served. He will be on supervised probation for two years. His conviction was deemed a gross misdemeanor.
According to a criminal complaint, Doering was drinking heavily with his girlfriend on December 26, 2018. The woman called police to the Minneapolis apartment they shared, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said.
The complaint stated the two were arguing when Doering grabbed the victim by her hair, dragged her, hit her and strangled her. She was unable to breathe and thought she was losing consciousness, the woman told police.
Doering will not be allowed to consume alcohol or use controlled substances, have any contact with the victim, or be within three blocks of the victim’s apartment without a police escort.
Doering must complete domestic abuse counseling and treatment, undergo psychiatric evaluation and treatment, and will be subject to random testing. He also has to take prescribed medications as directed, supply a DNA sample, and never use or possess firearms or weapons.
If he does not successfully complete the probation terms and length, Doering could serve 180 additional days as work release.