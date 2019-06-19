  • WCCO 4On Air

By Reg Chapman
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New rapid bus routes and light rail expansion has Metro Transit preparing for the future of public transit. And drivers are needed.

Metro Transit has a pilot program meant to help people who want to be bus drivers get experience behind the wheel.

At a secret location in St. Paul, future Metro Transit drivers are given lessons on a closed course on how to handle buses. There, rookie drivers are paired with experienced drivers.

Gary Courtney is the workforce supervisor.

“We get them behind the seat for the first time, getting them to turn the wheel, tilt the wheel, adjust the seat, get behind the windshield and actually go through a course where they can learn how to turn and get comfortable doing stops and just maneuvering the bus,” Courtney said.

Courtney says half of the applicants do not have commercial driving experience, so it’s a good place to get experience before tests.

WCCO’s Reg Chapman says many of the trainees are making a serious career change and cite the nearly $20 an hour with benefits as a contributing factor.

