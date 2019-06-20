Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Lynx Forward Jessica Shepard has undergone surgery to reconstruct a torn ACL in her right knee at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
Shepard tore her ACL during the fourth quarter of their June 8 game against the Los Angeles Sparks. The Lynx do not know when she will return to team activity.
Coming from the University of Notre Dame, Shepard has played six games with the Lynx, averaging 4.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 18.7 minutes per contest.
The Minnesota Lynx play the New York Liberty Saturday at Target Center. The game begins at 7 p.m.