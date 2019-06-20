SEVERE THUNDERSTORMSA number of counties are under severe thunderstorm warnings. Click here for more information.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jessica Shepard, Mayo Clinic, Minnesota Lynx, MN Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Lynx Forward Jessica Shepard has undergone surgery to reconstruct a torn ACL in her right knee at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

Shepard tore her ACL during the fourth quarter of their June 8 game against the Los Angeles Sparks. The Lynx do not know when she will return to team activity.

Coming from the University of Notre Dame, Shepard has played six games with the Lynx, averaging 4.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 18.7 minutes per contest.

The Minnesota Lynx play the New York Liberty Saturday at Target Center. The game begins at 7 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.