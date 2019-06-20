MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A widespread home burglary spree has families on edge. Police believe a ring of thieves has targeted at least 60 houses across several suburbs in recent weeks.

Police say the burglars often break in through unlocked doors while you’re sleeping, so authorities recommend installing security cameras to catch them in the act.

WCCO’s Esme Murphy found simple, inexpensive options for homeowners.

A burglar gets into an unlocked truck in Big Lake but couldn’t find a garage door opener to get into the home so he moved on and broke into the house next door. The video comes from Dave Massena’s home camera.

“It amazes me how bold they are,” Massena said.

Massena paid less than $1,000 for his home system, which has four cameras.

These days, that’s on the high end of prices. Companies like Ring, Nest and Arlo have continued to drop their prices.

On the Big Lake Police Facebook page, the police chief is letting people know he personally installed a Ring surveillance system at his own home.

“For the cameras front and back probably $350 dollars,” Chief Joel Scharf said.

He says he is not getting paid for the endorsement.

“A lot of people place these so they get the motion and the view in front of their home, to and in front of their garages,” Scharf said.

Like many departments, Big Lake police are also posting more specific alerts on the neighborhood website Nextdoor.

“Nextdoor is something that is new to our community, but we have our community broken into 21 zones and we can communicate with specific neighborhood we had vehicle break-ins,” Scharf said.

Massena says he didn’t know about Nextdoor alerts and plans to join the free site.

“I think it’s great especially if there is a ring just in your little area,” Massena said.

WCCO photojournalist Dave Chaney has an Arlo system for less than $300 at his cabin near Spooner, Wisconsin. In return, he says he gets peace of mind.