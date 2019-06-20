SEVERE THUNDERSTORMSA number of counties are under severe thunderstorm warnings. Click here for more information.
By Mike Augustyniak
This picture taken 21 July 1969 of astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr. walking on the surface of the moon near the leg of the Lunar Module (ML) \"Eagle\" and astronaut Neil Armstrong, during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity (EVA). NASA no longer knows the whereabouts of the original tapes of man\'s first landing on the moon nearly 40 years ago, an official of the US space agency said 15 August 2006. AFP PHOTO/NASA (Photo by NASA / NASA / AFP) (Photo credit should read NASA/AFP/Getty Images)


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s T-minus one month to the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing and NASA is celebrating with what it calls a “Lunar Summer.”

The Apollo 11 mission culminated on July 20, 1969 when astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became lunar pioneers.

One of today’s lunar researchers is Dr. Noah Petro of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, who told WCCO’s Mike Augustyniak that ground control is still tying to reach “Major Tom.”

“The Apollo exploration of the moon opened a new generation of our understanding of the moon, of the Earth, and, indeed, new analytical techniques that we’re still using today when we get samples back from asteroids — such as what will happen with Osiris-Rex — and when we get the next samples returned from the moon through the Artemis program,” Petro said.

Here at home, the University of Minnesota’s Bell Museum is celebrating the year of Apollo with special exhibits all summer-long.

The full interview with Petro will run on WCCO Saturday Morning, which begins at 8 a.m.

