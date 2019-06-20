MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Metropolitan State University sent out an email to students Wednesday saying that there was a “racially motivated physical assault” on its St. Paul campus.
The university says the assault happened near the New Main building, at the intersection of East Seventh Street and Maria Avenue.
St. Paul police say officers responded to the assault around 1:45 p.m. The victim told officers he was sitting on the steps when another man approached him, asked where he was from and why he was in the country before hitting him in the face.
The blow left the victim with a cut near his left eye and swelling. He told officers his assaulter walked off on Seventh Street toward Swede Hallow Park.
The victim described the suspect as a white man with gray hair standing about 5-foot, 7-inches tall. He was wearing a white T-shirt and yellow pants.
The assaulter has not been located.
Metropolitan State University says it plans to add extra patrols around the St. Paul campus.