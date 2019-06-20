Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More and more we see stories that make us think, “The future is now.”
(credit: Virginia Tech)
Take the futuristic house created by a team of faculty and students from Virginia Tech. Their ideas won the Dubai Solar Decathlon Competition.
Now the team wants to take their ideas to market and change the way homes are built for the average consumer.
The base model is a 900-square-foot, one-bedroom home — the FutureHAUS.
Homeowners would have the ability to add or remove bedrooms as their family grows or shrinks.
Another unique feature, it recycles water.