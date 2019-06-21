  • WCCO 4On Air

Minneapolis News


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another weekend; another major interstate shutdown to throw a detour into your plans.

At 10 p.m. Friday, MnDOT will close Interstate 35W in both directions between Interstate 94 and Highway 280.

The interstate is closing so crews can take down the 5th Street pedestrian bridge over the highway.

The new bridge won’t be done until August.

The highway is expected to reopen Monday morning.

Click here for detour instructions, along with information about all other weekend road closures.

