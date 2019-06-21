  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Beltrami County, Fatal Crash, Hines Township

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 41-year-old Ponemah man died early Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Hines Township.

State Patrol is investigating the crash, which happened just before 2:30 a.m. at Highway 71 and Sprucewood Lane Northeast in Beltrami County.

A 42-year-old man from Tucson, Arizona, was driving the other vehicle involved in the crash. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the circumstances of the crash are unknown. No additional information is available at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.