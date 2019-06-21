Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 41-year-old Ponemah man died early Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Hines Township.
State Patrol is investigating the crash, which happened just before 2:30 a.m. at Highway 71 and Sprucewood Lane Northeast in Beltrami County.
A 42-year-old man from Tucson, Arizona, was driving the other vehicle involved in the crash. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities say the circumstances of the crash are unknown. No additional information is available at this time.