MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are so many big events this weekend, and one of them is the Judy Garland Festival in Grand Rapids, where the actress and singer grew up.
The town celebrates her life every year, with tours of her home, and displays of music and movie memorabilia.
This year some significant anniversaries are making the festival even more popular.
One of her most well-known movies — “The Wizard of Oz” — was first shown 80 years ago.
This month also marks 50 years since Judy Garland died.
“Grand Rapids is not easy to get to, but we have people here from Texas, from Indiana, from Ohio, from Wisconsin. They have come from all over the country — from California — because they want to be with other people who feel about her the way they do. They want to share the joy,” historian John Fricke said.
