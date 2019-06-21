Filed Under:Amy Krekelberg, Minneapolis News, Minneapolis Police Department

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A federal jury has awarded $585,000 to a police officer who alleged that 58 fellow officers from the Minneapolis Police Department broke a federal privacy law by searching for her driver’s license data without a lawful purpose.

Attorneys for Amy Krekelberg say the officers searched for her data 74 times, accessing information including her photograph, address, age, height, and weight.

It’s one of many lawsuits filed across the country alleging illegal viewing of driver’s license data by police.

Former St. Paul officer Anne Rasmusson sued several communities in 2012 after she requested an audit of searches for her driver’s license data and learned that officers had looked up her photo and other data over 500 times. Her case spurred other lawsuits, and she won settlements of more than $1 million.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.