MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Coon Rapids police say a teenager fought off a man who tried to kidnap her.

Police will be stepping up their patrol this weekend, working around the clock after a scary incident Friday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Coon Rapids Boulevard and Coon Rapids Boulevard Extension just after 9 a.m. A 16-year-old girl says she was riding her skateboard on a walking path when a man grabbed her, pulled her into the woods, sprayed her with a self-defense chemical, then tried to attack her.

The girl screamed, kicked and fought off the man, who ran away. Multiple law enforcement agencies searched the area, but they couldn’t find the man.

“I want to make it clear. The survivor in this case did everything right. She fought, she screamed, she did everything she was supposed to do,” Police Captain Tom Hawley said. “While abductions and assaults of this nature are very rare, it’s an important reminder to tell you children to scream, fight and do everything they can to get out of a situation like this.”

This is the area where police say the attempted abduction took place. Several utility workers were in the area, heard the girl scream and saw the suspect run away. @WCCO #wcco pic.twitter.com/axJxsZmfiW — Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) June 21, 2019

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the suspect is a white male in his mid-30s with black hair, a slight beard and a thin frame. He was wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with grey sleeves, and dark sweat pants.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Anoka County Dispatch at 763-427-1212.