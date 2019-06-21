  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMWhistleblower
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Katie Steiner
Filed Under:Katie Steiner, Local TV, Severe Weather, St. James, Tornado

ST. JAMES, Minn. (WCCO) — Tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in southern Minnesota wreaked havoc Thursday night. One of the most severely-hit properties belongs to Dan Barnum.

The touchdown tore apart his machine shed: huge poles were ripped out of the ground and metal sheets were spread across the fields. Volunteers helped with cleanup on Friday, especially with clearing up debris from a large cottonwood stand.

“My grandfather planted them back in the 1890s. So they’re gone,” Barnum said.

That same tornado then touched down near a large cattle operation off of Highway 71. It tore apart a grain bin and a feed shed but spared all the cattle.

From Wabasso, the storm swept an hour east to St. James. You can see the damage at a Jennie-O turkey farm in St. James. Winds reaching 78 miles per hour hit the city around 7:15 p.m. Thursday. Two of the three turkey barns were severely damaged, and about 16 thousand turkeys were in each barn. It is unknown if the turkeys were injured.

In addition to the strong winds, rain and hail pummeled the area– and the hail was still visible on the ground 11 hours later.

There is a lot of work to still be done in southwestern Minnesota in the days to come.

Katie Steiner

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.