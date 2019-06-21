MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An 88-year-old St. Louis Park man is being remembered for his blunt humor, well-known businesses and lifelong sense of adventure.

Constantine “Conn” Legeros died while driving his Vespa-like scooter Wednesday morning at 28th Street and Quentin Avenue South.

Legeros collided with a car. No charges are expected.

Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield talked with Conn’s family who say his death proves he lived life fully until the very end.

Conn Legares lived much of his life on two wheels.

“I’d hop on his bike after dinner, we’d be gone four hours after dinner riding around on a Harley – not a lot of kids do that,” his daughter, Ann, said.

“We were the only kids whose father owned a Harley, who owned a motorcycle. We had the cool dad,” said Tom Legeros, Conn’s son.

So when the family found out he lost his life doing just that, there was tremendous sadness but not total surprise. Tom says he had talked to his father about the dangers before.

“It’s a risk, but he was happy. He went out exactly the way he wanted to go,” Tom said.

He lived life the way he wanted, too. Conn met his wife, Dorla, as a teenager on a Minnesota Beach. He had three children and helped run the Rainbow Cafe on Lake and Hennepin, as well as a nearby carwash, while still making time for what mattered most.

“He was the only father I knew, and I might start crying, he showed up to my practices you know,” Tom said.

He showed up for many, becoming the honorary mayor of Browndale Avenue, turning his backyard trough into a pool.

“My phone’s been ringing nonstop for 24 hours, everyone missed him already. It’s just gonna be hard. Browndale’s not gonna be the same without my dad,” Ann said.

Browndale is where four generations have gathered to celebrate a proud Greek with a bold sense of humor who lost his life at 88 years young.

“He had the heart and soul of a 9-year-old,” Tom said of his father.

The family says they are planning a service for a later date.